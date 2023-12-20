Clean Yield Group Increases Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.53% of Camden National worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Camden National by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Camden National by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CAC stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $563.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.83. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.33 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

