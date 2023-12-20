Clean Yield Group Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.91. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.