Clean Yield Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $229.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.27.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

