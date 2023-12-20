Clean Yield Group Makes New $57,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $157.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.