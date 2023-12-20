Clean Yield Group Purchases 200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.81. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

