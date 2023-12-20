Clean Yield Group Purchases 3,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clean Yield Group grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1,000.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 8.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

