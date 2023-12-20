Clean Yield Group Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJT opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average is $113.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

