Clean Yield Group Sells 111,586 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,586 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $174,063,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth $22,449,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth $14,532,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other John Wiley & Sons news, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WLY opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

