Clean Yield Group Sells 275 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 334.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlesex Water

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.12.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

