Clean Yield Group Sells 500 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $240.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average is $258.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.