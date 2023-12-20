Clean Yield Group Sells 510 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

