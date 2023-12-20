Clean Yield Group Sells 780 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAA opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.78%.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

