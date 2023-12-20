Clean Yield Group Takes $80,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 864,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,653,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

