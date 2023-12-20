Clean Yield Group Trims Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Haleon were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 56.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Haleon by 21.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 79.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 11.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.