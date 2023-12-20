CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $10.43

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $11.05. CleanSpark shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 4,518,605 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

