Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.85. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 601,810 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 11.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $908.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.66.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

See Also

