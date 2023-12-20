Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Down to $22.33

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.33, but opened at $21.78. Clear Secure shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 114,035 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

