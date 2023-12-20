CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CME stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.55. 352,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,313. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

