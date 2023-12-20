Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $161.16

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.16, but opened at $164.73. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $166.34, with a volume of 2,884,351 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $13,606,052.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,375,459.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $13,606,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743,334 shares in the company, valued at $103,375,459.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,673 shares of company stock valued at $57,277,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.