Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 2,854,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,837,557. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

