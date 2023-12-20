Comparing Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) & Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Heyu Biological Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Medtronic 12.83% 13.73% 7.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Medtronic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 429.77 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Medtronic $31.23 billion 3.49 $3.76 billion $3.07 26.73

Risk and Volatility

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Heyu Biological Technology.

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, meaning that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and Medtronic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 1 4 6 0 2.45

Medtronic has a consensus price target of $93.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Medtronic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medtronic beats Heyu Biological Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Heyu Biological Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.