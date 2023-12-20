Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $998.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

