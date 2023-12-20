Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 42,000 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.82% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

