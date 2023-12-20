Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $117.31 and a 52-week high of $175.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

