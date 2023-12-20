comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Gap Down to $13.87

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $12.91. comScore shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 1,745 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.12.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. Analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in comScore by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth about $1,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 190,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore by 11.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of comScore by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

