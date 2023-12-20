ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

