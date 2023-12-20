ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of COP traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,801. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

