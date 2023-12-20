Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

CNSL opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $524.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.