Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
CNSL opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $524.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
