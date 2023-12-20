Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $51.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 140,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 251,056 shares.The stock last traded at $44.07 and had previously closed at $44.39.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROAD. Bank of America boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

