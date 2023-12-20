Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.45.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

