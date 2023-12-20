Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $37.07

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $35.71. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 75,946 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,135.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $6,083,945.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,135.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,082 shares of company stock worth $6,775,576 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

