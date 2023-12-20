Critical Comparison: Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hargreaves Lansdown and Avantax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 1 0 1 0 2.00 Avantax 0 3 1 0 2.25

Avantax has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Avantax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.6% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Avantax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Avantax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Avantax 50.96% 0.05% 0.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Avantax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A Avantax $666.50 million 1.43 $420.25 million $7.75 3.35

Avantax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Volatility and Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Avantax has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avantax beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services. It also provides financial planning and advisory services, and retirement plan solutions. The company was formerly known as Blucora, Inc. and changed its name to Avantax, Inc. in January 2023. Avantax, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

