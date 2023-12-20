CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
CSP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CSP Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ CSPI opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09. CSP has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CSP during the third quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSP by 112.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSP by 77.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
