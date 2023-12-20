CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. 941,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,099,474. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

