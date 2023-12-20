Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 513.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,792 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.77% of Cue Biopharma worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 276,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 510,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 481,735 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 117,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $126.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 99.14% and a negative net margin of 1,358.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

