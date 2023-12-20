CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.26. CureVac shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 817,477 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Analysts forecast that CureVac will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
