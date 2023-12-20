CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.26. CureVac shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 817,477 shares traded.

CureVac Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Analysts forecast that CureVac will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CureVac Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CureVac by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.