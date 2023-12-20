CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 3.9% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

