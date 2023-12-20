CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.9 %

CVS stock opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

