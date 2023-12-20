CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 0.8% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. 4,211,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,825. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.