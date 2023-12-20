Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 40,661 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1,255.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.49. 396,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

