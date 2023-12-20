Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 6,702 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 713.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 121,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.30. 362,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,140. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.87 and a 200-day moving average of $256.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

