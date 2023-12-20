Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. 185,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,483. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

