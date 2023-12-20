Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.14. 1,310,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

