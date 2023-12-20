Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 518.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,658,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,372,266. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

