Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 258 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.12% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 27,688 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. 10,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,718. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.