Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 666 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after buying an additional 308,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after buying an additional 102,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,703,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after buying an additional 182,087 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,050 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

