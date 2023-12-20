Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $20.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 332,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,432. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

