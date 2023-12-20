Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after purchasing an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.