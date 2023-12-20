Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,440,000 after acquiring an additional 405,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,318,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 194,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $68.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

