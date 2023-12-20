Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 237,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,744. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

